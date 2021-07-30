Eaton Vance Management Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.06% of MDU Resources Group worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,222 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 75,983 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

