Eaton Vance Management Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,304,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,942 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

EXC stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

