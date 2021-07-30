Eaton Vance Management Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,181,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,309,000 after buying an additional 697,409 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Exelon by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. Mizuho increased their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Exelon’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.