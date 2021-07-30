Eaton Vance Management Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,442 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,163 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,515,000 after purchasing an additional 495,391 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,335,000 after purchasing an additional 193,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,891,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,190,000 after purchasing an additional 570,128 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

