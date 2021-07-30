Eaton Vance Management Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,868 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.59% of Financial Institutions worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISI. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter worth $5,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,020,000 after buying an additional 75,954 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter worth $1,090,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 180,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 26,440 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $33.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In related news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.05 per share, with a total value of $35,255.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,080.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

