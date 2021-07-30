Eaton Vance Management Buys 1,400 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.14.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $654.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.55, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $421.47 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $652.48.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total value of $6,546,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,835,440. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

