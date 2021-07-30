Eaton Vance Management Acquires 698 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter worth $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

CHX stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

