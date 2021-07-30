Eaton Vance Management Acquires 1,444 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4,458.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 284,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,863,000 after purchasing an additional 278,678 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $222.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.