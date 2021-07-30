Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Eaton has increased its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $157.71 on Friday. Eaton has a 1 year low of $91.72 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.65.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

