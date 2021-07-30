easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Get easyJet alerts:

EJTTF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.99. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.82.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on easyJet (EJTTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.