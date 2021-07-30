e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will report sales of $79.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.60 million and the lowest is $78.70 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $64.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $351.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $347.30 million to $356.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $378.94 million, with estimates ranging from $368.90 million to $393.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

ELF traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 26,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,942. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $31.29.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $418,146.30. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $641,501.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,977 shares of company stock worth $3,061,194 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

