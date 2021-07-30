Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $902 million-$914 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $895.73 million.Dynatrace also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.160 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.57.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,942. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.30. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 245.04, a PEG ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $3,213,119.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at $34,770,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

