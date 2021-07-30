DXC Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,153 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,196% compared to the average volume of 89 put options.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DXC Technology has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -65.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.16.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in DXC Technology by 188.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 70.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in DXC Technology by 743.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.