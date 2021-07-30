DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Up 90.5% in July

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the June 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

KTF opened at $12.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $12.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 401,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 40,890 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 514,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

