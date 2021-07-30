DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Up 90.5% in July

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the June 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
KTF opened at $12.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $12.58.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
