Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) received a €45.00 ($52.94) target price from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €40.20 ($47.29).

ETR:DUE opened at €41.24 ($48.52) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €33.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -145.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €22.60 ($26.59) and a 52-week high of €39.74 ($46.75).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

