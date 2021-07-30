Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Duke Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.690-$1.730 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.52. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.