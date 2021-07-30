Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DRVN traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $31.75. 1,071,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 77.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Driven Brands stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.32% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRVN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.