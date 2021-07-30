DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $73.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

DKNG stock opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,836,555 shares of company stock valued at $138,625,147. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $4,656,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 110.8% during the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 110,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 58,067 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $4,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

