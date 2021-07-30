Dover (NYSE:DOV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $166.57

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $166.57 and last traded at $166.51, with a volume of 14321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.11.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.75. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dover by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Dover by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,735,000 after buying an additional 38,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

