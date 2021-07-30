DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DV. Truist assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. On average, analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleVerify stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 168,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,148,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of DoubleVerify at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

