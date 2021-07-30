Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3,100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dorman Products were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DORM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 171,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,413,000 after buying an additional 92,652 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 901,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,519,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $101.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.72. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.61 and a twelve month high of $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. On average, analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

