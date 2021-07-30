Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DFIN. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE DFIN traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 103,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,956. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.02 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.47.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $589,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

