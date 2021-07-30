Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Domtar were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter worth about $59,015,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,816,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 616.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after acquiring an additional 652,457 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the first quarter worth approximately $21,257,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,609,000 after acquiring an additional 561,083 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domtar alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.10.

UFS opened at $54.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.57. Domtar Co. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.