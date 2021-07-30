Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

Dolby Laboratories has raised its dividend by 51.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

DLB stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.10. The company had a trading volume of 474,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,283. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.24.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $2,927,142.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,313 over the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

