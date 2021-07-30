DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Sells $15,783,803.68 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $301.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.87, a PEG ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.46. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $310.51.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in DocuSign by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in DocuSign by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

