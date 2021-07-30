DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Sells $15,783,803.68 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $301.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.87, a PEG ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.46. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $310.51.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
