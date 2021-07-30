Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.25. 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.44.

About Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF)

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

