DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3,698.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,571 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 48.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,224 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the first quarter worth about $47,812,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 2,113.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 802,899 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,223,000 after purchasing an additional 797,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.23. 53,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,761,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.97. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.