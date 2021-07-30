Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.45. 172,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,225,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

