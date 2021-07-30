Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Disco in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.60.

Get Disco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

DSCSY stock opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.29. Disco has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $81.85.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.