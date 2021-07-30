Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 6,560 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 127% compared to the average daily volume of 2,892 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YINN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 529.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 845.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,601,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 144,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,013. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

