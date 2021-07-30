Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of Fulgent Genetics worth $10,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,872,000 after acquiring an additional 601,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after buying an additional 71,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 147,894 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 23.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after buying an additional 32,183 shares during the period. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $81,670.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,796 shares in the company, valued at $12,147,695.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FLGT opened at $91.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.50. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.52.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

