Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 622 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $10,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Alexander’s by 41.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 50.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $279.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.66. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.70 and a 12-month high of $308.39.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 27.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.44%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

