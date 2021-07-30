Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 58,521 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Forterra were worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Forterra by 233.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 96,024 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Forterra during the first quarter worth about $990,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Forterra during the first quarter worth about $23,106,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Forterra by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Forterra by 54.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRTA opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Forterra, Inc. has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Forterra had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 5.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRTA. Exane BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

