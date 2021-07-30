Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,471 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.15% of Civista Bancshares worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $796,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $359.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.99. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

