Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $10.56 Million Stock Position in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nexa Resources were worth $10,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $4,726,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEXA. Morgan Stanley cut Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

Shares of NEXA stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -78.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Nexa Resources S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $602.93 million during the quarter. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.