Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys Shares of 192,738 INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 192,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INDT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INDT stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $80.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.68 million, a PE ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 0.93.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INDT. began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

