Dimecoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 29th. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $685.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001896 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00086351 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

