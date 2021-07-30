Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Shares Gap Up to $150.49

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $150.49, but opened at $154.42. Digital Realty Trust shares last traded at $155.81, with a volume of 13,100 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.11.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $1,691,168.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,440 shares of company stock valued at $86,744,705 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

