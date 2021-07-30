Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $962.34 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will report $962.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $960.20 million and the highest is $964.47 million. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $890.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year sales of $4.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of DBD stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,309,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,968. The company has a market cap of $837.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $17.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 186,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth $1,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

