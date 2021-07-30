Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) PT Raised to C$0.22 at Acumen Capital

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) had its price objective raised by Acumen Capital from C$0.20 to C$0.22 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DWS stock opened at C$0.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.22.

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Dan Aykroyd, Fresh, McMichael Collection, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

