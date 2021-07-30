Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) PT Raised to C$0.22 at Acumen Capital

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) had its price objective raised by Acumen Capital from C$0.20 to C$0.22 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
DWS stock opened at C$0.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.22.
About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits
