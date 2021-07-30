Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $198.28. 10,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.78. The company has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $198.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

