Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,631.88 ($47.45).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,570.50 ($46.65) on Thursday. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,607 ($47.13). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,456.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of £83.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03.

In other news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total value of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders bought a total of 11 shares of company stock worth $37,242 over the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

