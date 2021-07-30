DGO Gold Limited (ASX:DGO) Insider Buys A$1,333,333.00 in Stock

DGO Gold Limited (ASX:DGO) insider Jeffrey (Bruce) Parncutt acquired 1,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,333,333.00 ($952,380.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 23.30 and a quick ratio of 23.30.

DGO Gold Company Profile

DGO Gold Limited engages in the evaluation and exploration of mineral deposits in sediment hosted gold deposits in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, and cobalt metals. It holds interests in various projects located in Pilbara, Murchison, and Eastern Goldfields in Western Australia, as well as in the Stuart Shelf area of South Australia.

