DGO Gold Limited (ASX:DGO) Insider Buys A$1,333,333.00 in Stock

DGO Gold Limited (ASX:DGO) insider Jeffrey (Bruce) Parncutt acquired 1,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,333,333.00 ($952,380.71).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 23.30 and a quick ratio of 23.30.
DGO Gold Company Profile
