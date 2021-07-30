DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $456.05, but opened at $475.00. DexCom shares last traded at $489.57, with a volume of 17,860 shares.

The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.88.

In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total transaction of $2,102,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,603 shares of company stock worth $27,226,014 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 58,445 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $415.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 95.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

