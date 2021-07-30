Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 239.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,408,562 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Devon Energy worth $74,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $12,061,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 744,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after buying an additional 44,048 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5,143.3% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 936,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,456,000 after buying an additional 918,333 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,078,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $998,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DVN opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

