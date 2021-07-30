Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €167.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €154.15 ($181.36).

DB1 stock opened at €142.50 ($167.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52-week high of €168.90 ($198.71). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €141.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion and a PE ratio of 24.95.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

