Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF remained flat at $$4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495. Deliveroo has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.