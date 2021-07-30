Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes $3.02 Million Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $34,326,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $28,957,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $17,710,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $13,089,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $12,060,000.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

XPDIU opened at $10.34 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPDIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.