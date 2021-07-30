Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes $2.30 Million Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 104,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WOOF. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.77.

WOOF stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.15. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.96. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

