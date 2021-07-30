Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Sells 286,645 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 286,645 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 849.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $484,967,000 after buying an additional 10,528,874 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 77.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $224,967,000 after buying an additional 2,375,231 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 70.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $217,844,000 after buying an additional 2,176,620 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $86,541,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

TPR opened at $41.26 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

